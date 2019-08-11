Sprint (S) Share Price Rose While Ota Financial Group LP Raised Stake by $826,940; As Cenovus Energy (Call) (CVE) Share Price Declined, Holder Luminus Management Has Increased Stake

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 8.16 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 12/03/2018 – SPRINT SAYS BASE INDENTURE & SPECTRUM LEASE AMENDED; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-Sprint king Bolt to get his Dortmund trial on Friday; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Negative Outlook Reflects Execution Risk in the Integration of TMUS and Sprint; 15/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Invites More Banks to $38b M&A Financing; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio); 26/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 24/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces the Presentation of the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Progressive MS at the American A; 10/04/2018 – Sprint at UBS Communications and Media IR Conference May 4; 26/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in negotiating a deal and aim to announce one by next week

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE) by 401.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 11.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 13.80M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.78M, up from 2.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 1.93 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “HAS BEEN OPERATING ITS OIL SANDS FACILITIES AT REDUCED PRODUCTION RATES”; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MORE CONSERVATIVE ON HEDGING PROGRAMS; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 29/05/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT STILL FACES OTHER ROADBLOCKS IN BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT WILL NEED TO BE ADDRESSED QUICKLY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS ISSUES THAT AFFECTED FIRST QUARTER ARE TEMPORARY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS RAMPED OIL SANDS PRODUCTION BACK UP IN LATE MARCH

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cenovus Delivers In The Darkest Hour – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cenovus Energy Cash Flow Will Jump Again – Seeking Alpha” published on May 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cenovus announces results of cash tender offers Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is Cenovus (TSX:CVE) a Good Buy Ahead of Earnings? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cenovus releases 2018 environmental, social & governance report Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 49,150 shares to 17,750 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryder System Inc (NYSE:R) by 197,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR).

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Worry About NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s (NYSE:ETH) Earnings In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Murphy USA Inc.’s (NYSE:MUSA) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.