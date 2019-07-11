Sprint (S) Share Price Declined While Great West Life Assurance Company Has Raised Its Stake; Legg Mason (LM) Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Raised Its Position

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 73.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 299,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 709,779 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 409,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 26.69 million shares traded or 10.04% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint deal could help T-Mobile offer ‘quad play,’ executives say; 10/04/2018 – Will Meade: #UnusualOptionsActivity predicted this! Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 06/03/2018 LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O IN NEW TALKS TO ACQUIRE SPRINT CORP S.N; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 30/04/2018 – Sprint/SoftBank: thaw loser

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 244,250 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 224,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 696,369 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 21% TO $0.34, PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $46; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason End-April Assets Under Mgmt $752.3B Vs End-March $754.1B; 10/05/2018 – Legg Mason April Net Long-Term Inflows $1B; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 22/05/2018 – Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Financial Position as of March 31, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Royce’s new open-end fund prospectuses become effective on May 1, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Legg Mason Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LM); 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 138,385 shares to 630,712 shares, valued at $42.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 48,249 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,557 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why MRC Global Inc.’s (NYSE:MRC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “T-Mobile and Sprint Hit a Major Roadblock – The Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Levi Strauss & Co.’s (NYSE:LEVI) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Acorn International, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ATV) 4.5% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0% or 118,980 shares. Fil has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Corporation owns 62,800 shares. 10,384 are held by Franklin Resource Inc. Nomura reported 860,147 shares. Park Avenue Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Veritable LP invested in 0% or 15,881 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 22,800 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 17.90M shares. Commerce Financial Bank owns 43,833 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Paloma Prtn Management accumulated 301,009 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Citadel Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp by 17,000 shares to 298,156 shares, valued at $6.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 288,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,298 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 158,614 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 12,787 shares. Iat Reinsurance Limited reported 0.31% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 141,163 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.08% or 90,612 shares. Principal Fin Gp accumulated 466,979 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 205,616 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 313,425 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 224,398 shares. The California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). 13,252 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. South Dakota Inv Council reported 250,400 shares stake. Natixis owns 87,222 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Lp holds 641 shares.

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “BlackRock Fires Latest Shot In Asset Manager Pricing War – Benzinga” on March 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Shareholders Approve Royce Fund Reorganization – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Closing Date for Reorganization and Details Regarding Final Distribution by Royce Low-Priced Stock Fund – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trian close to settlement with Legg Mason – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.