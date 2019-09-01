Sprint (S) Position Held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan; As O’reilly Automotive New Com (ORLY) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Trimmed Holding by $478,792

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 2666.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 5.45M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/03/2018 – Virgin Mobile USA to Partner with 1MillionProject, Help Connect Students to Succeed in School; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREMENT AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY; 10/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 07/05/2018 – Democratic lawmakers express “serious concerns” about T-Mobile purchase of Sprint; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 30/04/2018 – Pitch Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger: Keep Up With China in 5G; 30/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Sprint Smart UC Launch Enables Companies to Elevate Employee Collaboration and Enable Deeper Customer Engagement

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com (ORLY) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 6,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 7,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $383.76. About 307,025 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 14/03/2018 – O’Reilly and NumFOCUS Announce First Jupyter Pop-up in Boston; 22/04/2018 – DJ O’Reilly Automotive Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORLY); 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive 1Q EPS $3.61; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 30/04/2018 – Rank Group Appoints John O’Reilly Chief Executive Officer; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management holds 40,864 shares. 536,140 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. 11,544 were reported by Amer Intl Gru. Css Ltd Il has invested 0.05% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Legal General Group Public Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Nordea Invest Management Ab has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Polar Asset Management Prtn holds 250,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas stated it has 2.90 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amp Capital invested in 533,079 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Franklin Res holds 10,384 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 14,828 shares. 51,975 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd. Odey Asset Mgmt Group Inc Ltd has 4.63 million shares for 2.12% of their portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 127,762 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon reported 3.25M shares.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 8,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $337,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,500 shares, and cut its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $74,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold ORLY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 62.83 million shares or 9.57% less from 69.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 327,857 were accumulated by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Chemung Canal Trust reported 0.83% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Etrade Management Limited Com stated it has 0.01% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Speece Thorson Group Incorporated Inc owns 30,292 shares. White Pine Cap Limited invested 0.14% of its portfolio in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru LP holds 1.11% or 88,360 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 261,911 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Limited has invested 0.11% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 287 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp has invested 0.11% in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY). First Bank & Trust Sioux Falls owns 708 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Co holds 2,481 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag accumulated 2,066 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Huntington Financial Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 123,183 shares. Dillon Associates Inc holds 1.35% or 10,697 shares in its portfolio.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $521.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 539 shares to 1,560 shares, valued at $2.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 5,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 259,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).