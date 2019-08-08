Sprint (S) Holder Ota Financial Group LP Has Raised Its Stake by $826,940 as Market Value Rose; Stonebridge Capital Management Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Lifted by $1.15 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 10.23 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Claure to Step Aside; Finance Chief Tapped to Fill Role; 12/03/2018 – Sprint Corp Announces Private Placement Offering of Wireless Spectrum-Backed Notes; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if Sprint and T-Mobile are allowed to merge: Analyst; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 24/04/2018 – MediciNova Announces the Presentation of the SPRINT-MS Phase 2b Trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in Progressive MS at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 70th Annual Meeting Plenary Session with Additional Imaging Data; 30/04/2018 – Sprint/SoftBank: thaw loser; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 9,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 101,377 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 91,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $138.89. About 21.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 02/04/2018 – Symic Bio Announces 12-Month Results from the SHIELD Trial of SB-030 in Peripheral Vascular Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Australia-based Amp Limited has invested 0.02% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). National Bank Of America Corp De invested in 1.72 million shares. Quantum Cap Mgmt owns 32,377 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.43% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 14,828 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corporation owns 40,429 shares. Davenport reported 11,923 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Co holds 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 200 shares. 138,684 were reported by Gam Hldgs Ag. Scout Invs has 0.67% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Atria Investments Limited Liability Company, North Carolina-based fund reported 42,907 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 6,400 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0% or 326,234 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca holds 0.14% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) or 34.76 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.01% or 162,775 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,606 shares to 51,235 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,198 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Co owns 63,583 shares. Brookmont Mgmt has invested 2.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crystal Rock Mngmt stated it has 27,555 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia reported 476,910 shares. First Corp In owns 24,461 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth has invested 2.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farmers Trust Company holds 2.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 80,916 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 3.57% or 780,000 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,540 shares. Vestor Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 204,396 shares. Navellier & Assoc Inc holds 0.28% or 15,209 shares in its portfolio. 30,600 were reported by Herald Inv Mgmt. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP invested in 2.52 million shares or 3.29% of the stock. Burke & Herbert Bank & Tru invested 3.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 278,770 shares.

