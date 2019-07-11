Sprint (S) Holder Ota Financial Group LP Has Boosted Its Position by $826,940 as Stock Price Declined; Thornburg Investment Management Raised Barclays Plc (BCS) Stake by $1.50 Million

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62M, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.54B market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 27.46 million shares traded or 13.23% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 16/05/2018 – SPRINT ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT AND ACCELERATION OF EXPIRATION TIME TO MAY 17, 2018 RELATING TO CONSENT SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN SERIES OF NOTES BY ITS WHOLLY-OWNED; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS PLANS TO CUT COSTS OUTSIDE UNITED STATES BY 1.5 BILLION EUROS BY 2021; 28/04/2018 – Update: T-Mobile CEO John Legere will likely run combined company after Sprint deal, which will have dual headquarters in Washington and Kansas City; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon The Big Four mobile carriers would become the Big Three; 15/05/2018 – SPRINT: 5G TECHNOLOGY ROLLOUT UNDERWAY IN SEVERAL MARKETS; 26/04/2018 – Nestlé, Sprint And Target Kick Off Each Day At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference; 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From Sprint Represented Approximately 4% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT REPORTS BOOST IN AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT & ACCELERATIO; 29/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom to Control Combined Company; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Sprint Corp’s First Issuance Of Notes From Spectrum License Securitization Program Following Second Note Issuance And Amendments

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 214,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.49M, up from 1.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.78. About 1.33M shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 30.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 18/05/2018 – Lloyds sells Irish mortgage book to Barclays for 4 bln stg; 09/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Conor McGregor could face 7 years in prison for Barclays meltdown; 11/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 15/05/2018 – Former Euribor trader says saw nothing wrong with rate requests; 17/04/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $175; 16/04/2018 – Oil prices are likely to collapse later this year, Barclays forecasts; 08/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 11/04/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 02/04/2018 – Barclays beats rivals to launch ringfenced bank

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 24,817 shares to 107,884 shares, valued at $14.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 864,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,250 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

