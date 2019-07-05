Sprint (S) Holder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Upped Its Holding by $2.00 Million; Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Holder Sheffield Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Sheffield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 39.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc sold 40,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 104,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 1.05 million shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has risen 36.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES TOTAL REVENUES OF $1.20 BLN TO $1.24 BLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $304.9 MLN VS $270.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Rev $1.2B-$1.24B; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECREASE IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGITS FOR FISCAL 2018

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 2666.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 10.15M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 30/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Set to Get $78 Million If T-Mobile Deal Wins Approval; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 13/04/2018 – Sprint and FlixLatino Join Forces to Provide Spanish-Language Entertainment to Customers; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 23/05/2018 – Sprint Pre-order for LG G7 ThinQ Begins Friday, May 25; Lease One, Get One on Us – Just $33 per Month for Two; 26/04/2018 – Nestlé, Sprint And Target Kick Off Each Day At The 2018 CMC Annual Conference

Sheffield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $43.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 22,300 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 60,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Drive Shack Inc.

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $31.58M for 11.66 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.01% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Capital LP invested in 4,838 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moody Commercial Bank Division invested in 0% or 84 shares. 13,263 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Alps Advsr Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 8,494 shares. 15,708 are held by D E Shaw Company. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 104,462 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 94,377 shares. 14,400 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.01% or 154,024 shares. Eulav Asset invested in 0.07% or 33,900 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Com owns 154,662 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 3,322 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 7,452 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 12,805 shares.

