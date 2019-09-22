Sprint (S) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Trimmed Holding; Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Shareholder Marathon Asset Management Llp Increased Stake

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 77.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 350,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 12.57 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 13/03/2018 – IGEN Networks’ Nimbo Tracking Joins Sprint IoT Factory to Expand Access to Automotive Dealerships; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 07/05/2018 – Democratic lawmakers express “serious concerns” about T-Mobile purchase of Sprint; 10/05/2018 – Sprint at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Collapsed in Nov. Over Terms; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT ELEVATES MARCELO CLAURE TO EXEC CHAIRMAN, NAMES MICHEL; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger; 30/05/2018 – SPRINT CORP – ON MAY 23, BOARD APPOINTED A NEW DIRECTOR STEPHEN R. KAPPES, EFFECTIVE AS OF MAY 31, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile to merge in 5G push

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 48,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 684,400 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.21 million, up from 635,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 390,081 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 09/05/2018 – Gamco Adds XL Group, Exits Dolby Labs, Cuts Navistar: 13F; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 09/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Earns Frost & Sullivan’s Customer Value Leadership Award for its Superior Audio and Video Conferencing Techn; 23/03/2018 – OPPO and Dolby Laboratories Announce Global Strategic Intellectual Property Partnership; 24/05/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Hosts LUNAFEST San Francisco with Breast Cancer Prevention Partners; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q EPS 66c; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees FY Rev $1.165B-$1.185B; 03/05/2018 – Dolby Labs Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Call) (NYSE:AXL) by 300,000 shares to 450,000 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferrari N V by 84,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94B and $7.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 45,203 shares to 566,588 shares, valued at $64.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,438 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.14 million shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).