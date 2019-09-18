Sprint (S) Holder Harvest Management Lifted Its Holding by $348,000 as Share Value Rose; Baupost Group Has Lowered Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding as Valuation Rose

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 5.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 24.15 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953.77M, down from 29.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 6.38M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 25/04/2018 – EBAY REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – MARKETPLACE PLATFORMS DELIVERED $2.1 BLN OF REVENUE AND $22.5 BLN OF GMV IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 14/03/2018 – StubHub Launches Multi-Year Program To Support Music Education – Focused On Putting Music Instruments Into U.S. Classrooms; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers

Harvest Management Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 483.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc bought 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 70,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $460,000, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 9.40 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – Sprint/SoftBank: thaw loser; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 27/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: T-Mobile and Sprint are finalizing merger terms; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE ACQUISITION OF SPRINT NEEDS CLEARANCE AT FCC, JUSTICE; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Bonds Are Most-active In High-yield Market On Merger News — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT NAMES MARCELO CLAURE COO OF SOFTBANK; 14/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Capital Corporation; 12/03/2018 – SPRINT: AMENDMENT TO PERMIT CONTRIBUTION OF ADDED SPECTRUM; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.48 million shares to 7.44 million shares, valued at $200.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 1.46 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Translate Bio Inc.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.87 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. General Invsts invested 1.17% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Boston Private Wealth Limited Com has 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 17,981 shares. Moreover, Carlson LP has 0.21% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 350,105 shares. Asset Management One Limited holds 0.15% or 784,940 shares. Texas Yale Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 7,725 shares. Rothschild Asset Us reported 13,289 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 73,900 shares. 6,699 were accumulated by Savant Capital Limited Company. Campbell Com Adviser Ltd Llc holds 0.2% or 11,000 shares. Allstate has invested 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 15,459 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hills Natl Bank has 14,161 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Gulf Intll National Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 214,829 shares. Accuvest Glob Advisors has 0.24% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

