Sprint (S) Holder Diam Company LTD Upped Position; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Private Asset Management Lifted Its Holding

Diam Company Ltd increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 141.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd bought 200,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 341,995 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 141,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 3.44 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – Editorial: The Implausible Promises of a T-Mobile-Sprint Merger; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Net $63M; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – RadioResource: T-Mobile US, Sprint Agree to Merge for $146B Combined Company; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O IN NEW TALKS TO ACQUIRE SPRINT CORP S.N; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING NEWS FROM CNBC’S ALEX SHERMAN: SPRINT, T-MOBILE SET TO ANNOUNCE A $26 BILLION MERGER; 26/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CFO MICHEL COMBES CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty – sources [20:34 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 3,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,420 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.15M, up from 79,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.42. About 1.54M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-ESPN’s new boss likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive- Recode; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – FROM SEPT. 12-25, 2017, 21CF CFO, DISNEY SENIOR EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ENGAGED IN PRELIMINARY DISCUSSIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC DEAL; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 18,213 shares. Korea Inv Corporation accumulated 240,600 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 760 shares. Cetera Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). State Street Corp reported 0.01% stake. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 3.33 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dnb Asset Management As reported 302,500 shares. Company Bancshares reported 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Odey Asset Mngmt Group Inc Ltd owns 4.63M shares. Tig Advsrs Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.69M shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 76,368 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 187,786 shares. Oakbrook Limited Company invested in 0% or 13,100 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.07% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 350,863 shares to 181,084 shares, valued at $12.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 87,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,298 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Euro Stoxx 50 Etf (FEZ) by 20,695 shares to 45,268 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,126 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N also sold $4,737 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,655 are held by At National Bank & Trust. Suntrust Banks, Georgia-based fund reported 961,532 shares. Broderick Brian C holds 1.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 25,684 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.67% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Associated Banc invested in 160,682 shares or 1.03% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 345,183 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 798,597 shares. Norinchukin Natl Bank The holds 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 713,712 shares. 21,827 are held by Jnba Fincl Advsrs. Auxier Asset accumulated 0.38% or 16,489 shares. 8,080 were accumulated by Orleans Capital Mgmt La. Montecito Commercial Bank Trust accumulated 0.57% or 16,882 shares. Alphamark Limited Company has invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Interstate Bankshares accumulated 100,879 shares. Edgar Lomax Va reported 3.02% stake.