Sprint (S) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; Jumia Technologies AG American Depositary Shares (JMIA) Shorts Lowered By 10.67%

Analysts expect Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report $-0.02 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 140.00% from last quarter's $0.05 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Sprint Corporation's analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 8.71M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500.

Jumia Technologies AG American Depositary Shares (NYSE:JMIA) had a decrease of 10.67% in short interest. JMIA’s SI was 5.24M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 10.67% from 5.87M shares previously. With 2.81 million avg volume, 2 days are for Jumia Technologies AG American Depositary Shares (NYSE:JMIA)’s short sellers to cover JMIA’s short positions. The stock increased 4.03% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 1.10 million shares traded or 15.72% up from the average. Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jumia Technologies has $4000 highest and $1300 lowest target. $22’s average target is 166.02% above currents $8.27 stock price. Jumia Technologies had 9 analyst reports since May 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 20 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the shares of JMIA in report on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was upgraded by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, August 22 to “Outperform”.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company has market cap of $648.44 million. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including fashion and apparel, smartphones, home and living, consumer packaged goods, beauty and perfumes, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, such as restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications services and products to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. The company has market cap of $25.36 billion. Virgin Islands. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Wireless and Wireline.

