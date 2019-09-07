Sprint (Put) (S) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Upped Its Position; As F M C (FMC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Zpr Investment Management Lowered Holding by $846,944

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 73.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 11,144 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 4,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 15,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $87.4. About 836,413 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT EXITED AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Paul Graves CEO of New, Publicly Traded Lithium Materials Company; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 21/05/2018 – FMC NAMES MARK DOUGLAS PRESIDENT AND COO; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SAYS LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CUSTOMERS “FAR MORE FOCUSED” ON SECURITY OF SUPPLY THAN PRICE AS DEMAND POISED TO GROW – CFO; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q EPS $1.96

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 26.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 9.97M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 16/05/2018 – SPRINT CFO MICHEL COMBES CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling; 28/04/2018 – Update: T-Mobile CEO John Legere will likely run combined company after Sprint deal, which will have dual headquarters in Washington and Kansas City; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile: If the Sprint Deal Flops, Is There a Downside? — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places ‘B+’ Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings and Outstanding Debt of Sprint on Watch Positive; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Llc has 83,677 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 245,844 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 35,178 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp reported 10,153 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Franklin stated it has 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 15,881 shares. 19,410 were accumulated by Dorsey And Whitney Limited Com. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 1.11 million shares. Invesco has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Bb&T has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 160 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 250,168 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Primecap Mngmt Ca reported 34.76 million shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About BRT Apartments Corp.’s (NYSE:BRT) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Paramount Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PGRE) CEO Salary Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Delta, Georgia Tech, Curiosity Lab partner to test driverless cars – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The IDACORP, Inc.’s (NYSE:IDA) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ameresco, Inc.’s (NYSE:AMRC) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (Call) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 102,200 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 122,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,050 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “FMC CEO Pierre Brondeau sells shares valued at $10.5M – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are FMC Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:FMC) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.