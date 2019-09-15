Sprint (Put) (S) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Has Cut Its Position by $9.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Sanders Capital Has Upped Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Stake

Sanders Capital Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sanders Capital Llc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 628,577 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.11M, up from 620,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sanders Capital Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $98.68. About 460,428 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS CO GPC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC); 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, ESSENDANT INFORMED IT WAS NOT ABLE TO ENTER DISCUSSIONS WITH STAPLES UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT BETWEEN ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON MAY 10, ESSENDANT SENT DRAFT OF ‘; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – UPON DEAL CLOSING, GENUINE PARTS SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 51% & ESSENDANT SHAREHOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 49% OF COMBINED CO ON DILUTED BASIS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 5.28 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint’s ‘B+’ IDR on Positive Watch on Proposed T-Mobile Transaction; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging; 27/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware students experience renewable energy technology firsthand in 2018 Junior Solar Sprint model car; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs Said to State Case for Merger at FCC; 13/03/2018 – IGEN Networks’ Nimbo Tracking Joins Sprint IoT Factory to Expand Access to Automotive Dealerships; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Unit Amends Consent Solicitation Terms to Increase Aggregate Consent Payment for Each Series; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 07/03/2018 – SPRINT CFO MICHEL COMBES ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Executive Transition Expected to Occur on or Before May 31; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability holds 199 shares. Franklin Resource invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Invest Management has invested 0.31% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Schwartz Invest Counsel has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Bollard Gru Ltd invested in 0.09% or 24,823 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 25,500 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv invested in 66,824 shares or 0% of the stock. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd, North Carolina-based fund reported 28,118 shares. Homrich & Berg, Georgia-based fund reported 11,907 shares. Company Savings Bank owns 0.05% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 41,031 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% or 105,605 shares in its portfolio. S Muoio And Limited Company invested in 14,700 shares. Central Retail Bank Trust Com stated it has 2,572 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 20,012 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 85,389 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 10,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 11,712 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 164,871 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 2.34% or 534,440 shares. Js Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 35,200 shares. Korea Invest Corp reported 351,900 shares. Raymond James Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 81,744 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability holds 595,652 shares. Harvest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 70,000 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Panagora Asset stated it has 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 585,000 shares to 3.84M shares, valued at $84.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co (Put) by 277,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc (Call) (NYSE:BZH).