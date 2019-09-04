Sprint (Put) (S) Position Upped by Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp; Tompkins Financial (TMP) Holder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $729,372 as Stock Rose

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP) by 25.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 9,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The institutional investor held 28,719 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, down from 38,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tompkins Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $77.28. About shares traded. Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEMKT:TMP) has declined 5.32% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TMP News: 26/04/2018 – Tompkins Promotes Senior Trust Officer to Chief Operating Officer Ahead of Move to New $31.3 Million Headquarters; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial 1Q EPS $1.33; 27/04/2018 – Tompkins Financial Corporation Reports Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tompkins Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMP); 15/05/2018 – Tompkins Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 DOT TSA: Twenty guide dogs received TSA checkpoint training at Ithaca Tompkins Regional Airport; 27/04/2018 – TOMPKINS 1Q EPS $1.33, EST. $1.30 (2 EST.)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 26.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 320,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 9.99M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 22/03/2018 – Soccer-Sprint king Bolt to get his Dortmund trial on Friday; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Wireless Post-Paid ARPU $44.40; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)Baa2 (sf) To Sprint Corp.’s Second Notes Issuance From Existing Spectrum License Securitization Program; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES ALSO CONSIST OF ABOUT $1.8 BLN OF SERIES 2018-1 5.152% SENIOR SECURED NOTES, CLASS A-2; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q EPS 2c; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 36,706 shares to 84,064 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 8,297 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).

Another recent and important Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Jennifer Tegan Joins Tompkins Financial Corporation Board of Directors – Business Wire” on May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd accumulated 3.96 million shares. Havens Advsr Ltd Company reported 127,000 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 2,500 were accumulated by Synovus Fincl Corporation. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 132 shares. Raymond James And Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Quinn Opportunity Prns Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has 0.06% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 281,039 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 379,827 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Co stated it has 10,153 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 661,157 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S).