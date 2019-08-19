Sprint (Put) (S) Position Maintained by Paloma Partners Management Company; North Star Investment Management Has Trimmed Stake in A. H. Belo (AHC) by $666,360 as Share Value Rose

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in A. H. Belo Corporation (AHC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 222,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.43% . The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in A. H. Belo Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.0682 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 5,934 shares traded. A.H. Belo Corporation (NYSE:AHC) has declined 18.00% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AHC News: 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CHAIRMAN & CEO JIM MORONEY PLANS TO RETIRE; 17/05/2018 – A. H. Belo Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Dividend; 17/04/2018 A. H. BELO CORP AHC.N -MORONEY WILL CONTINUE SERVING AS A DIRECTOR AND WILL ASSUME TITLE OF PUBLISHER EMERITUS OF DALLAS MORNING NEWS; 17/04/2018 – A.H. Belo: Moroney to Assume Title of Publisher Emeritus of The Dallas Morning News; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Rev $49.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AH Belo Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHC); 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 23/04/2018 – A. H. BELO CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO DEAL & PLAN OF MERGER PROVIDING FOR REINCORPORATION FROM STATE OF DELAWARE TO STATE OF TEXAS; 17/04/2018 – A. H. BELO: DECHERD WILL SUCCEED MORONEY AS CHAIRMAN & CEO; 02/05/2018 – AH Belo 1Q Revenue From Advertising and Marketing Services $25.7

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Sprint Corp (Put) (S) by 164.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 306,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 493,300 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79M, up from 186,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Sprint Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 110 shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Transaction, as Proposed, Is Likely to Lead to 3-Notch Upgrade of IDRs and Outstanding Debt of Sprint; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Increase in Aggregate Consent Payment and Acceleration of Expiration Time to May 17, 2018 Relating to Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Capital…; 11/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 07/05/2018 – KC Bus Journal: Exclusive: Sprint’s Claure talks roots, his new role and the role of KC after T-Mobile merger; 27/05/2018 – As Ireland Joins Europe’s Sprint From Catholic Fold, Francis Looks South; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Successful Sprint Capital Corporation Consent Solicitation; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS : DOW JONES/CNBC

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (Put) (NYSE:SYF) by 71,352 shares to 39,200 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (Put) (NYSE:APC) by 58,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,600 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc A (NASDAQ:FB).

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 4,504 shares to 28,436 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Tr by 4,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,056 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS).