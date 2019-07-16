Sprint (Put) (S) Market Value Declined While Point72 Asset Management LP Boosted Its Holding; As Ecolab (ECL) Stock Value Rose, Petroleum & Resources Has Lowered by $1.34 Million Its Stake

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 18.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,900 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.99 million, down from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $198.01. About 562,431 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB – SOLD PHOSPHONATE COMPONENT BUSINESS IN CHINA TO ITALMATCH CHEMICALS SPA; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 01/05/2018 – ECOLAB 1Q ADJ EPS 91C, EST. 90C; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Put) (S) by 108.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 2.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.70 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.56M, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.19. About 16.40M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 22/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Sprint to Bolster Customer Support with AI; 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Announces Increase in Aggregate Consent Payment and Acceleration of Expiration Time to May 17, 2018 Relating to Consent Solicitation With Respect to Certain Series of Notes by its Wholly-Owned Finance Subsidiary, Sprint Capital…; 30/04/2018 – DealBook: Sprint and T-Mobile Try Again, but Antitrust Hurdles Remain the Same; 25/05/2018 – Retaining Turnberry is part of a lobbying effort to secure federal approval for its merger with Sprint, according to the Journal; 09/03/2018 – SPRINT TO CUT 500 JOBS IN OVERLAND PARK HEADQUARTERS: KCTV; 02/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Claure to Step Aside; Finance Chief Tapped to Fill Role; 16/05/2018 – Sprint Unit Amends Consent Solicitation Terms to Increase Aggregate Consent Payment for Each Series; 27/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile Deal Could Be Announced by Monday; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint to Combine

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 97,300 shares to 202,304 shares, valued at $25.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 6,576 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,424 shares, and cut its stake in Ichor Holdings.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.41M for 35.11 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

