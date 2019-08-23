Sprint Corporation (S)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

We are comparing Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) and Spok Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprint Corporation 6 0.84 N/A -0.48 0.00 Spok Holdings Inc. 14 1.45 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sprint Corporation and Spok Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprint Corporation 0.00% -7% -2.3% Spok Holdings Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Sprint Corporation is 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.1. Spok Holdings Inc.’s 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sprint Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Spok Holdings Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Spok Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sprint Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sprint Corporation and Spok Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprint Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Spok Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sprint Corporation has a 45.56% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 13.7% of Sprint Corporation shares and 87.1% of Spok Holdings Inc. shares. 0.3% are Sprint Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Spok Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprint Corporation -4.31% 11.4% 31.83% 21.36% 33.52% 25.95% Spok Holdings Inc. -12.11% -14.71% -6.48% -5.53% -11.33% -2.04%

For the past year Sprint Corporation had bullish trend while Spok Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Spok Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sprint Corporation.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, directory assistance, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells wireless devices, broadband devices, connected devices, and accessories to agents and other third-party distributors. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, including domestic and international data communications using various protocols, such as multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies, and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. It offers products through its 300 branded retail locations in the Southern California region. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

Spok Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc., provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages. It also offers two-way messaging services that enable subscribers to send and receive messages to and from other wireless messaging devices, such as pagers, personal digital assistants, and personal computers; and voice mail, personalized greeting, message storage and retrieval, and equipment loss and/or maintenance protection to one-way and two-way messaging subscribers. In addition, the company develops, sells, and supports enterprise-wide systems to automate, centralize, and standardize mission critical communications for contact centers, clinical alerting and notification, mobile communications, and messaging, as well as for public safety notifications. Further, it provides professional and customer support services, as well as ancillary services, such as voicemail and equipment loss or maintenance protection services; and sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers. The company serves businesses, professionals, management personnel, medical personnel, field sales personnel and service forces, members of the construction industry and construction trades, real estate brokers and developers, sales and service organizations, specialty trade organizations, manufacturing organizations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as USA Mobility, Inc. and changed its name to Spok Holdings, Inc. in July 2014. Spok Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Springfield, Virginia.