Sprint Corporation (S) and Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Comparison side by side

Since Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) and Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) are part of the Wireless Communications industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprint Corporation 6 0.84 N/A -0.48 0.00 Partner Communications Company Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A 0.08 48.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sprint Corporation and Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sprint Corporation and Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprint Corporation 0.00% -7% -2.3% Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0.00% 3.5% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

Sprint Corporation has a beta of 0.1 and its 90.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Partner Communications Company Ltd. is 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Liquidity

Sprint Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Partner Communications Company Ltd. are 1.1 and 1 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Sprint Corporation and Partner Communications Company Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprint Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Partner Communications Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Sprint Corporation is $10, with potential upside of 44.72%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.7% of Sprint Corporation shares and 2.1% of Partner Communications Company Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Sprint Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 46.1% of Partner Communications Company Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprint Corporation -4.31% 11.4% 31.83% 21.36% 33.52% 25.95% Partner Communications Company Ltd. -1.21% -2.86% -9.33% -3.65% -1.69% -13.56%

For the past year Sprint Corporation has 25.95% stronger performance while Partner Communications Company Ltd. has -13.56% weaker performance.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, directory assistance, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells wireless devices, broadband devices, connected devices, and accessories to agents and other third-party distributors. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, including domestic and international data communications using various protocols, such as multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies, and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. It offers products through its 300 branded retail locations in the Southern California region. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides cellular and fixed-line telecommunication services in Israel. The company operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. It offers cellular telephony services on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks; and basic services, including cellular voice services in Israel and abroad, text messaging services, and mobile broadband services, as well as a mobile application for information and purchasing. The company also provides content services, 4G TV video content, television and music applications, backup and synchronizing services, defense and security services, and services for small and medium-sized businesses; machine to machine connectivity solutions; and international roaming services. In addition, it offers Internet service provider (ISP) services, such as email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and site filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access services; network and data infrastructure services, information security solutions, integration solutions, business information storage, and data center and cloud services; international long distance telephony services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony services and primary rate interface services, as well as value added services. Further, the company sells cellular handsets, modems, tablets, laptops, and related accessories, as well as handset maintenance and spare parts; landline phones, routers, servers, smart boxes and related equipment, media streamers, Wi-Fi -only tablets, and other telecommunications equipment; and digital audio visual equipment, including televisions, digital cameras, games consoles, media streamers, digital watches, 3D glasses, smart TVs, and other related equipment. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.