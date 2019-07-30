Sprint Corporation (S) and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. (NYSE:MBT) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. (NYSE:MBT). The two are both Wireless Communications companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprint Corporation 6 0.95 N/A -0.48 0.00 Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. 8 0.00 N/A 1.08 7.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sprint Corporation and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sprint Corporation and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprint Corporation 0.00% 27.4% 8.8% Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Sprint Corporation is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.39. Competitively, Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. is 0.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1 beta.

Liquidity

Sprint Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Sprint Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Sprint Corporation and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprint Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. is $10, which is potential 20.48% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sprint Corporation and Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. are owned by institutional investors at 13.6% and 34.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.1% of Sprint Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprint Corporation 8.01% 3.23% -0.98% -1.94% 18.09% 4.3% Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. -0.51% -2.62% 2.09% -5.22% -23.13% 11.57%

For the past year Sprint Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company.

Summary

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company. beats Sprint Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sprint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers wireless data communication services, including mobile productivity applications, such as Internet access, messaging, and email services; wireless photo and video offerings; location-based capabilities comprising asset and fleet management, dispatch services, and navigation tools; and mobile entertainment applications. It also provides wireless voice communications services that include local and long-distance wireless voice services, as well as voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller identification, directory assistance, and call forwarding services. In addition, this segment offers voice and data services internationally through roaming arrangements; and customized wireless services to large companies and government agencies, as well as sells wireless devices, broadband devices, connected devices, and accessories to agents and other third-party distributors. The Wireline segment provides wireline voice and data communications, including domestic and international data communications using various protocols, such as multiprotocol label switching technologies, Internet protocol (IP), managed network services, Voice over IP, session initiated protocol, and traditional voice services to other communications companies, and targeted business subscribers. Sprint Corporation offers its services under the Sprint, Boost Mobile, Virgin Mobile, and Assurance Wireless brands. It offers products through its 300 branded retail locations in the Southern California region. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas. Sprint Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. The company operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and handsets. The company also provides system integration services and IT solutions. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems has a partnership agreement with Nokia for joint development and deployment of NokiaÂ’s new technological solutions, as well as to promote new digital products and services of Mobile TeleSystems Group. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems is a subsidiary of Sistema Finance S.A.