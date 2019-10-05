Sprint (Call) (S) Stock Rose While Ulysses Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; American Financial Group Has Lifted Its Gray Television (GTN) Holding by $1.92 Million

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 850,595 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.94M, up from 730,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 321,402 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gray Television Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN); 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Call) (S) by 53.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 176,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 153,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, down from 329,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 19.13M shares traded or 16.77% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mo: SoftBank Warms up to ‘Synergies,’ Says CNBC — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 09/05/2018 – SnapShot Market Disruption Bundle Report 2018: The Latest Developments in the Indian Mobile Market, Sprint & T-Mobile Disruptive Pricing in the USA, and the Evolution of French Mobile Pricing – ResearchAndMarkets; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Deutsche Telekom at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Sprint US Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $204,935 activity. 1,300 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) shares with value of $20,137 were bought by Howell Robin Robinson. The insider ROBINSON HARRIETT J bought 7,500 shares worth $111,525.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maverick Limited holds 0.06% or 252,690 shares. Axa stated it has 207,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated reported 33,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 0.09% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 79,149 shares. The New York-based Qs Investors Limited has invested 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Qvt Finance Ltd Partnership reported 0.57% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 94,690 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Co has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Invesco accumulated 244,240 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 23,169 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 13,572 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 27,935 shares or 0% of the stock. Granahan Inv Inc Ma reported 0.02% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc owns 646,798 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

American Financial Group Inc, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 352,425 shares to 560,624 shares, valued at $30.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr & Co Inc by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,600 shares, and cut its stake in Ellington Financial Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers stated it has 0.03% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Fiduciary Trust accumulated 19,131 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.69% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Harvest Mngmt Lc holds 0.63% or 70,000 shares. Swiss Natl Bank owns 3.17 million shares. Millennium Management Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1.00 million shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 534,440 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 309,573 shares stake. Ckw Group Inc reported 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, a New York-based fund reported 159,359 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 125,608 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tig Advsr Ltd Liability holds 3.48 million shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Shell Asset Company has 38,895 shares.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 5.30 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.55 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).

