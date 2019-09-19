Sprint (Call) (S) Share Price Rose While Ulysses Management Has Lowered Its Stake; Autodesk (ADSK) Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Decreased Stake as Market Value Declined

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 7,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 23,762 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, down from 31,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $153.55. About 135,807 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Adj EPS 13c-Adj EPS 16c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (Call) (S) by 53.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 176,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 153,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01M, down from 329,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 450,883 shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 27/04/2018 – SPRINT LAUNCHES SECURE WI-FI WITH AUTOMATIC DATA ENCRYPTION; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Sprint Corp’s First Issuance Of Notes From Spectrum License Securitization Program Following Second Note Issuance And Amendments; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 27/04/2018 – Sprint seesaws as T-Mobile moves toward $26 billion deal; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Places Sprint Spectrum Securitization Series 2016-1 & 2018-1 Class A Notes on Positive Watch; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s: Under New T-Mobile Ownership, Sprint Would Benefit From Reduced Operating and Capital Investment Costs, Lower Leverage, Improved Liquidity; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile US CEO John Legere told CNBC that the carrier’s blockbuster buyout of Sprint will “super charge” competition and wireless speeds. via @cnbctech; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 93.63 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap Inc by 3.99 million shares to 5.23M shares, valued at $74.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 200,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 467,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp. (Call) (NYSE:LEN) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 492,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 792,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Qurate Retail Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

