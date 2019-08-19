Springowl Associates Upped Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) by $323,400; As Williams Cos (WMB) Shares Declined, Chickasaw Capital Management Increased Stake by $5.16 Million

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 184,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 13.61 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.81M, up from 13.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $23.62. About 3.54 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS. MAY BE RAISED TO INVESTMENT GRADE BY FITCH; 17/05/2018 – Williams to buy rest of Williams Partners in $10.5 bln deal; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: DEAL ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIV FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Places Williams Companies on Rating Watch Positive; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 03/05/2018 – WMB: FERC FINAL ORDER NOT NEEDED TO MAKE STRUCTURE CHANGE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES MAY BE REQUIRED TO EITHER PAY CO A FEE OF UPTO $410 MLN; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 91,199 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. On Thursday, August 8 Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 4,000 shares. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.30 million shares to 5.08 million shares, valued at $211.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,421 shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

