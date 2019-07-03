Springowl Associates Upped Its Visteon (VC) Holding; As Kb Home (KBH) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Jump Trading Has Raised Its Stake

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.3. About 625,579 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q EPS $2.11; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 2.33M shares traded or 43.18% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 06/04/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Peppertree at Hidden Hills; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains Gp Hldgs LP by 14,802 shares to 9,019 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,205 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications holds 0% or 75 shares in its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 12,968 shares. Lsv Asset reported 765,810 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Com Na invested in 0% or 184 shares. Lpl Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 11,342 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 10,817 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 53,654 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 112,663 were accumulated by Utd Services Automobile Association. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 87,702 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 49,450 shares. Mackenzie reported 64,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Com invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Lakewood Capital Mgmt LP has invested 0.74% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Systematic Financial Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 171,825 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 3,274 shares. Hsbc Pcl has 12,701 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 113,884 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 21,859 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur holds 14,700 shares. Moreover, Swiss Bank has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Vanguard Gru holds 2.82M shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Glenmede Tru Na stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 304,272 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

