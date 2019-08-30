Springowl Associates Upped Holding in Allegheny Technologies (ATI); As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Holder Mcdaniel Terry & Co Has Raised Its Position

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 1.14M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 27/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY FILES FOR EXCLUSION FROM SECTION 232 TARIFFS; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 22/03/2018 – ATI to Expand Aerospace Iso-Thermal Forging Capacity; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 17,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 170,492 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 152,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $32.26. About 12.55 million shares traded or 21.13% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $295,388 activity. 2,900 Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares with value of $51,620 were bought by Harris Timothy J. 5,000 shares were bought by WETHERBEE ROBERT S, worth $91,800 on Tuesday, August 13. BALL M LEROY had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,360. $44,208 worth of stock was bought by Kramer Kevin B on Wednesday, August 14. On Wednesday, August 14 the insider Davis Elliot S bought $35,060.

More notable recent Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Allegheny Technologies (ATI) CFO Pat DeCourcy Announces Intention to Retire in 2020 – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allegheny Tech sees Q1 earnings below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on April 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Is Taking Some Risk With Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

