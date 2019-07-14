Springowl Associates Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $427,500 as Market Value Rose; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Has Lowered Holding by $3.94 Million as Stock Rose

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/04/2018 – The semiconductor company’s patent business has traditionally supplied much of Qualcomm’s profit, but has also spurred conflict with major handset manufacturers and regulators; 14/03/2018 – Phone Scoop: Broadcom Ends Bid to Acquire Qualcomm: Broadcom today said it will no longer pursue its proposed acquisition of; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 13/03/2018 – U.S. Senate Democratic leader praises Trump’s blocking Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Qualcomm, Huawei in Talks to Settle Patent-Royalty Dispute; 12/03/2018 – TRUMP ORDER SAYS ANY MERGER, ACQUISITION OR TAKEOVER “SUBSTANTIALLY EQUIVALENT” TO PROPOSED BROADCOM-QUALCOMM DEAL IS ALSO PROHIBITED; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Warned by U.S. of Possible Trump Veto Over Qualcomm Bid; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Makes Plea to Congress Over Hostile Takeover of Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Broadcom Vote Falls in Middle of Review of Qualcomm Bid by U.S. National Security Panel CFIUS

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 74,327 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.80 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $367.24M, down from 6.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Storms Cisco’s Turf, Impinj Soars, Snap’s New Blood — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 25,733 shares to 441,541 shares, valued at $44.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 40,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Capital Management Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oak Associate Ltd Oh invested 5.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 0.01% or 170 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.64% or 369,595 shares. Loews accumulated 335,000 shares. Macquarie Gp holds 1.47% or 15.97 million shares. 1.78 million are held by Hexavest. Rmb Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. First Business Financial Svcs invested in 19,745 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Co reported 628,007 shares. Arbor Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 7,905 shares. United Kingdom-based River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Colorado-based Ghp Invest Incorporated has invested 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lederer Counsel Ca holds 33,270 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. 30,370 were reported by Holt Advisors Ltd Liability Dba Holt Prns L P.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 30.20 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $4.06 million activity.