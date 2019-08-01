Springowl Associates Trimmed Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $427,500; South Texas Money Management LTD Trimmed Lowes Co (LOW) Holding as Market Value Declined

South Texas Money Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lowes Co Inc (LOW) by 91.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd sold 162,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 15,613 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 178,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in Lowes Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $101.4. About 4.98 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 13/03/2018 – NY Comptroller: Shareholders Cheer Lowe’s New Green Energy Initiatives; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s: Will Become Only Nationwide Home Center to Offer GE Light Bulbs; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 19/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barron’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: WHILE SOME OTHER CENTRAL BANKS ARE HIKING, AUSTRALIAN CIRCUMSTANCES ARE DIFFERENT; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE EMPHASISES IMPORTANCE OF EDUCATION, ACCUMULATION OF HUMAN CAPITAL IN INVESTMENT; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.16. About 10.62M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ON APRIL 20, CO ALSO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MARCH 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TO CUT 269 POSITIONS IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 08/05/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: U.S. to reveal winners of #drone program that has attracted top companies $AMZN $INTC $QCOM -…; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM – CO’S UNIT AGREED IF REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS NOT RECEIVED BY JULY 25, IT WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE TO NXP NO LATER THAN JULY 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s Profit Tumbles as Royalty Disputes Continue; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 02/04/2018 – blacq: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker: sources (Reuters) – Former Qualcomm In; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Seeks Funding for Buyout, FT Reports; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Retail Holders Only

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 92,654 shares to 931,917 shares, valued at $31.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com by 11,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $2.02 EPS, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58B for 12.55 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. The insider Frieson Donald bought 2,030 shares worth $200,342. On Friday, May 24 WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 250 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yhb Advsr reported 16,910 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 560,000 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc reported 440 shares stake. Regent Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.83% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 22,747 shares. Rothschild Corp Il accumulated 0.32% or 25,050 shares. Moreover, Shelter Mutual has 2.93% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Haverford Svcs stated it has 85,205 shares or 3.35% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 90,283 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Phocas Financial owns 3,650 shares. Lincluden Limited holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 20,149 shares. Mcrae Cap Management holds 4.16% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 91,179 shares. Wade G W And accumulated 4,314 shares. Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 61,389 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.31% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Kcm Investment Ltd has 31,431 shares.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New 52-Week Low Achievers For Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:LOW) ROE Of 73% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Chesapeake Energyâ€™s stock falls to 20-year low, Kinder Morganâ€™s drops after earnings – MarketWatch” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Capital Mngmt LP has 118,522 shares. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 2,475 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.5% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Dumont And Blake Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Kornitzer Management Inc Ks reported 574,325 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Hollencrest Capital stated it has 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 5,905 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Philadelphia Tru Co stated it has 112,973 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Security Fincl Bank Of So Dak has invested 1.62% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Mai Cap, a Ohio-based fund reported 261,490 shares. Delta Capital Mgmt Limited Co owns 40,135 shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). National Pension Service has 0.33% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Hap Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 296,916 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio.