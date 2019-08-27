Springowl Associates Trimmed Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holding by $840,000 as Stock Value Rose; As Rpm International (RPM) Stock Price Rose, Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Holding

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $805.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.76. About 72,332 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 27/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Announces Upcoming Financial Conference Schedule; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 69.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 367,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 161,596 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38M, down from 529,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $66.96. About 38,678 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 05/04/2018 – RPM INTERNATIONAL SEES FY EPS $3.05 TO $3.10; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 29/03/2018 – ATLATSA – DURING 2018, RPM, CO TO CONTINUE WORK FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF 2017 RESTRUCTURE PLAN BY FULFILLING TERMS, CONDITIONS CONTEMPLATED IN AGREEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Deccan Value Investors Buys 1.1% Position in RPM International; 24/04/2018 – ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM – REMAINING PLACING PROCEEDS WILL BE UTILISED TO FUND RPM’S SHARE OF ONGOING FUNDING REQUIREMENTS IN RESPECT OF BRPM JV’S STYLDRIFT PROJECT

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 843,576 shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $98.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,266 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Natl Bank stated it has 378 shares. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Wellington Shields Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) or 14,700 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Incorporated has 1.54M shares. Invesco has invested 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0.01% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 182,993 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 218,756 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank accumulated 15,196 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System owns 94,529 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.06% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 40,147 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 2.94M shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $117.99 million for 18.40 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 285,707 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 329,008 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) or 43,700 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.09% or 203,889 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) or 129,810 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 225,685 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 0% or 195,354 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.03% or 127,278 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Invs Lp has invested 0.02% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Da Davidson has invested 0.04% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). 87,504 were accumulated by Interest Grp Inc. Ls Investment Limited holds 0% or 3,295 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 11,800 shares stake. Moreover, Raymond James Associate has 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 522,723 shares.