Springowl Associates Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Trimmed by $427,500 as Share Value Declined; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Decreased Holding in General Dynamics (GD) as Share Price Rose

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $73.28. About 7.78 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom cries foul as Qualcomm merger vote gets delayed; 14/05/2018 – Qualcomm Announces the Winners of the European Qualcomm Innovation Fellowship Program; 12/03/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broa; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman seeks funding for buyout; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman reportedly seeking funding to buy the chipmaker; 06/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – PROPOSAL 8, STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO UNDO CERTAIN AMENDMENTS TO COMPANY’S AMENDED AND RESTATED BYLAWS, HAS NOT BEEN APPROVED; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm and NXP Agree, at MOFCOM Request, to Withdraw and Refile Application for Chinese Regulatory Approval

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The hedge fund held 15,428 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 19,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $184.35. About 1.23 million shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS G650 HASN’T LOST SINGLE SALE TO 7000; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT; 18/03/2018 – CSRA Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal; 18/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 08/03/2018 – Dassault Aviation posts higher profits, sees flattish 2018 net sales; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s withdraws ratings of CSRA; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS GETS INSCOM CONTRACT FOR IT NETWORKS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 15.06 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 125,936 shares to 238,298 shares, valued at $43.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Class C by 2,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp Common (NYSE:BC).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $28,549 activity.