Springowl Associates Stake in Extreme Networks (EXTR) Decreased by $840,000 as Share Value Declined; Stone Run Capital Trimmed Its Ansys (ANSS) Position by $345,800

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $863.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.25. About 844,728 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M

Stone Run Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 5.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 33,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $214.95. About 330,932 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees 2Q Rev $269.5M-$289.5M; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q EPS 98c; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Rev $282.9M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 273.5 MLN PESOS VS 1.35 BLN PESOS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.62M were accumulated by Fmr Limited Company. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Vanguard Group owns 8.12 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 742,850 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1.34 million shares. Bogle Invest LP De stated it has 0.36% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Pinebridge Lp accumulated 32,582 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability reported 2.55 million shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 104,987 shares. 2.51M are owned by Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 127,278 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 3,361 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Victory Capital accumulated 195,354 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00M and $203.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,251 shares to 31,638 shares, valued at $7.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 267,641 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 20,531 were accumulated by Telemus Ltd Liability Corp. 1.80 million are owned by Atlanta Cap Management L L C. Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Invesco owns 0.04% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 625,836 shares. Sei Invests Com owns 121,830 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt LP has 0.4% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 51,154 shares. Gam Ag reported 1,399 shares. Merian (Uk) stated it has 1.71% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs reported 3,132 shares. Sumitomo Life Insur Com holds 0.34% or 13,892 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 11,888 shares. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership has 3,303 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. New York-based Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0.06% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company reported 140,913 shares stake.