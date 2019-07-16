Springowl Associates Raised Its Position in Visteon (VC) as Market Value Declined; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shares Rose, Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Lifted Holding

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.40% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $56.89. About 485,670 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 57.25% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.68% the S&P500.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 183,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.50M, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 1.21M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 21/03/2018 – Rigzone: Sources: Canada’s Brookfield To Sell Bonds In Brazil To Help Fund Pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD & GGP REACH PACT ON BPY’S PURCHASE OF GGP; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Acquire a 25% Strategic Interest in Link Fincl Group; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 18/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD’S GRAFTECH RAISES $525 MILLION IN BELOW-RANGE IPO

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT had bought 4,000 shares worth $195,020 on Wednesday, June 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 36,779 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 301,961 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 12,233 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase &. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1,522 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Third Avenue Mgmt Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 136,115 shares. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Illinois-based First Tru Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 21,859 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication owns 24 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp invested in 0.04% or 6,800 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Earnest Ltd has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Artisan Prtnrs LP has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55 million shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $411.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,712 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).