Springowl Associates Raised Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holding by $527,500 as Stock Price Declined; Bunge Limited (BG) Share Value Rose While Soros Fund Management Trimmed Position by $2.65 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.36. About 375,515 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 16/05/2018 – Bunge to sell part of its stake in Brazil’s sugar unit IPO; 03/04/2018 – Bunge Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – “Whatever they’re buying is non-U.S.,” Soren Schroder, CEO of New York-based Bunge, the world’s largest oilseeds processor, told Bloomberg in a phone interview; 09/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 9; 02/05/2018 – Bunge to push ahead with Brazilian sugar mill IPO; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 29/03/2018 – CORBION NV CORB.AS – CORBION AND BUNGE ARE 50.1%/49.9% PARTNERS IN SB RENEWABLE OILS; 04/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 4; 31/05/2018 – BUNGE – OPENED NEW WHEAT MILL IN SOUTHEAST REGION OF MEXICO; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 279,340 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Jet engines help power cobalt to 10-year highs; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Slabs Currently Subject to 25% Tariffs Recently Levied on All Stainless Products Imported Into U.S; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INVESTMENT TO EXPAND ITS ISO-THERMAL FORGING AND HEAT TREATING CAPACITIES; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $11.89 million activity. Another trade for 19,750 shares valued at $1.01 million was made by FRIBOURG PAUL J on Thursday, May 23. $2.00 million worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) was bought by HECKMAN GREGORY A. The insider WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600. Zachman Brian also bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 780,000 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $312.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimbell Rty Partners Lp by 118,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.