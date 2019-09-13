Springowl Associates Position in Visteon (VC) Has Upped by $609,000; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Holder Grandfield & Dodd Lifted Stake by $925,236

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 17,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 290,749 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24 million, up from 272,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.06. About 2.89M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – U.S. Bank Announces Retirements of Bill Parker and Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $341M, EST. $351.9M; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp expected to post earnings of 94 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net $1.68B; 21/03/2018 – U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent from 4.50 Percent Effective March 22, 2018; 05/03/2018 Moody’s has placed on review for downgrade the ratings on 72 tranches in 36 structured note transactions

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $81.19. About 235,905 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 19/04/2018 – DJ Visteon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VC); 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Visteon’s Cfr Corporate Family Rating To Ba2, Outlook Is Stable; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,621 shares to 101,589 shares, valued at $21.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,965 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weik Capital has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Amer Century Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 6.70M shares. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated reported 11,873 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd reported 0.11% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Leavell Inv Incorporated stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 4.24M shares. Moreover, Phocas Fincl has 0% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 2,429 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 6,238 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Inc stated it has 0% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,055 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 0.54% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 389,774 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Company Il stated it has 0.26% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 214,865 were accumulated by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Australia. New York-based Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.15% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 5,681 are owned by Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr.

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CVCA H1 2019 Venture Capital Canadian Market Overview: Canadian VC Experiences Strongest First Half On Record At CAD $2.15B Invested – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Institutional Investors, From Credit Suisse To Citigroup, Helped Fund Cannabis Companies Last Month – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “STAR Market tech board offers hope to Chinese venture capitalists – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How to Trade Unicorns Before They IPO – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Visteon Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:VC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.