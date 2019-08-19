Springowl Associates Position in Extreme Networks (EXTR) Has Lowered by $840,000; Canyon Capital Advisors Has Increased Holding in Banco Macro Sa (BMA)

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $903.32M market cap company. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.58. About 371,388 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 30/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference May 30

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.74% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $34.55. About 577,658 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 8.08 million shares to 13.08M shares, valued at $335.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 11.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94M shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Invt Ltd (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 104,987 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 43,700 shares. 1.00 million were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Virtu Fincl Ltd Co owns 10,205 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd holds 3,295 shares. Gotham Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Mirador Prtn LP invested in 371,819 shares or 1.51% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 1.74 million shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd reported 3,361 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company owns 2.51 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 195,354 were reported by Victory Cap Management Inc. Tudor Et Al owns 30,700 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.04% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 1.30 million shares.