Springowl Associates Position in Cbs New (CBS) Has Cut as Market Value Rose; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Share Price Declined While Meyer Handelman Co Lowered by $2.67 Million Its Position

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 12.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 18,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 135,046 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.53M, down from 153,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $138.29. About 981,825 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $41.31. About 7.24 million shares traded or 86.15% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – Redstones’ National Amusements Says It’s Outraged by CBS Lawsuit -Statement; 02/04/2018 – CBS will make a bid to buy Viacom; 04/04/2018 – REDSTONE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR VIACOM’S BAKISH IN A CBS DEAL; 21/03/2018 – Variety: `Madam Secretary’ Showrunner Barbara Hall Inks Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS RICHARD PARSONS TO BE NEW DIRECTOR NOMINEE TO BOARD; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 09/04/2018 – US News: Viacom Asks CBS to Raise Its Bid by $2.8 Billion; 18/05/2018 – The issues stem from Redstone’s efforts to try to reunite CBS with Viacom on terms rejected by Moonves; 10/05/2018 – CBS New York: JUST IN: Two NYPD officers that handled the call have been placed on modified duty. Sources tell CBS they failed; 04/04/2018 – VIACOM WILL PROPOSE A COUNTER OFFER TO CBS BID – CNBC, CITING

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought CBS (NYSE:CBS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 13% – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Expecting From CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “2 Media Stocks Testing Fresh Lows – Schaeffers Research” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Atlanta Braves veteran, UPS exec among 50 ‘most influential Latinos in Georgia’ – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why CBS Stock Gave Up 18% in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $503.24 million for 7.71 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Springowl Associates Llc, which manages about $281.30M and $73.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10,500 shares to 23,571 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Plunged 16% Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker declares $0.69 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “STANLEY Security Showcases Industry-Leading Solutions at 2019 Global Security Exchange – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Provides Strategic Update, Reaffirms Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

