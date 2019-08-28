Springowl Associates Maintains Holding in Allegheny Technologies (ATI); Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Market Value Rose While Motco Has Raised by $348,854 Its Stake

Motco increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 3,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 105,149 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64 million, up from 101,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $106.95. About 6.81 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN STAKE IN NORWEGIAN DROPS TO 4.49% AFTER SHARE ISSUE; 07/05/2018 – M.D.C. Holdings’ Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 11th Annual Homebuilding And Building Products Conference To Be Webcast Live; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Shuffles Cash Equities Leaders With Rise of Electronic; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 15/05/2018 – BPER EMII.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.8 FROM EUR 5.3; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES CONCLUDES PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 704,680 shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018 WERE $42 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – QTRLY SALES TO AEROSPACE AND DEFENSE MARKETS WERE $462 MLN AND REPRESENTED 47% OF ATI SALES; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Inst (ABEMX) by 1.31 million shares to 28,799 shares, valued at $433,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mfs International Value by 28,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.29M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard S/T Bond Index Fd Admiral Shares (VBIRX).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. The insider Harris Timothy J bought 2,900 shares worth $51,620. Powers Elizabeth C bought 2,000 shares worth $36,340. Davis Elliot S bought 2,000 shares worth $35,060. WETHERBEE ROBERT S also bought $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares. BALL M LEROY bought 2,000 shares worth $36,360.

