Springowl Associates Lowered Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Stake by $840,000; Stock Value Declined; Granite Point Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding in Quotient LTD (QTNT) by $765,000

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $694.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.49. About 105,402 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chmn and CEO; Franz Walt Named as Interim CEO; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $850.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 914,530 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 400,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $45.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Powershares Qqq Trust Series 1 (Etf) (Put) (QQQ) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (Call).

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadfin Capital Ltd Liability Com has 2.04% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 1.10 million shares. M&T Natl Bank Corp has 21,829 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westfield Cap Management Lp reported 24,100 shares. Sei has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Polar Cap Llp holds 0.53% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) or 6.35 million shares. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Park West Asset Management Ltd Liability has 820,509 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 900,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 936,505 shares in its portfolio. Artisan Ltd Partnership holds 370,874 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Renaissance accumulated 0% or 50,800 shares. Sectoral Asset accumulated 0.02% or 17,649 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 75,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 2.84 million shares.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Invest Technologies reported 0.03% stake. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Mason Street Ltd accumulated 37,498 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 180,118 shares. Globeflex Lp invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Natl Bank Of America De reported 225,685 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 698,073 shares. Tower Research Cap (Trc) has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Prelude Limited Com holds 0% or 6,798 shares. 195,354 were reported by Victory Capital Mgmt Inc. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 68,258 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). 13,584 are owned by Ameritas Invest Prns Inc. Horrell Management, Arkansas-based fund reported 300,520 shares.

