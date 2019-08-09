Springowl Associates Lifted Its Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Holding; Tower International (TOWR) Shareholder Oberweis Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 44,884 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cavalry Group Buys New 1.1% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tower International Inc. (TOWR) by 88.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.29% . The institutional investor held 36,180 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $761,000, up from 19,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tower International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.82M market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.88. About 98,833 shares traded. Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) has declined 2.07% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TOWR News: 20/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Steve Greenfield as President; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Rev $2.15B; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.10; 22/03/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive, LLC Appoints Dick Bradley as Chief Technology Officer; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Rev $563.5M; 03/04/2018 – fusionZONE Automotive Wins Automotive Website Award for Peak Performance; 03/05/2018 – TOWER INTERNATIONAL INC TOWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Tower International 1Q Net $17.3M; 03/05/2018 – Tower International Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.08

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oritani Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIT) by 19,900 shares to 37,120 shares, valued at $617,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Harsco Corp. (NYSE:HSC) by 18,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Netease.Com Inc. Adr (NASDAQ:NTES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold TOWR shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 17.86 million shares or 1.43% less from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 0.01% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) or 8,480 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 246,616 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn reported 125,892 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 0.39% invested in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). 233,566 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 0.01% or 214,178 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) for 42,737 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0.05% or 665,700 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Principal Financial Group Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 0% in Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 1.02 million shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 25,300 shares.

More notable recent Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Tower International Shares Jumped 13% Today – Motley Fool” on October 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mega auto alliances could pressure suppliers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “MERGER ALERT â€“CART, TOWR, and MCRN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tower International, Inc. (NYSE:TOWR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors That It Is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies Is Fair to Shareholders â€“ UBNK, ACIA, TOWR, MCRN – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE:TOWR Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Takeover of Tower International, Inc. – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: July 23, 2019.