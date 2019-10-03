Springowl Associates Increases Stake in Visteon (VC); Intelsat S A (I) Market Value Rose While Fir Tree Cut Position

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $79.36. About 178,023 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 19/03/2018 – Visteon to Conduct 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6 in Van Buren Township, Michigan; 10/04/2018 – Visteon’s SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller Wins Automotive News PACE Award; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 56.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 854,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 668,983 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.01M, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $23.73. About 605,673 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider MANZO ROBERT bought $195,020.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 756,150 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 111,315 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 19,188 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal Bancshares Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Amer Intll Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 72,744 shares. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.93% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 188,730 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 9,855 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Liability reported 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Ameriprise Fincl owns 232,820 shares. Rmb Ltd Co invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Amica Retiree owns 0.11% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 2,349 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Crow Point Prtn Ltd holds 3,530 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

