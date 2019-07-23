Springowl Associates Increases Holding in Magnachip Semiconductor (MX); North Run Capital LP Has Lowered Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $5.46 Million

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 53.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 46,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,082 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $985,000, up from 86,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.83 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 224,670 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 12.31% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 08/03/2018 All countries hit by US metals tariffs can negotiate exclusions -AP report; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 16/04/2018 – MagnaChip to Host Annual Foundry Technology Symposium in Santa Clara, California on May 23, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor at Foundry Technology Symposium May 23; 19/04/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 47.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 215,000 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, down from 410,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 3.37M shares traded or 15.21% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY EPS $1.96-EPS $2.06

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 3,400 shares. Regions Finance Corp reported 200 shares. Sei Investments Co has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Silverback Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 500,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Brigade Cap Management Lp invested in 1.69% or 3.66M shares. Products Ptnrs Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). State Street reported 51,624 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Malaga Cove Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 50,232 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 62,697 shares. Springowl Associates Limited Liability Company reported 133,082 shares or 1.33% of all its holdings. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.02% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 500,000 shares. S Squared Techs Ltd Liability Company reported 257,653 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 390 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 15,445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Numerixs owns 17,400 shares. 105,399 are held by Counselors. Ls Investment, Michigan-based fund reported 19,801 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Westpac reported 24,925 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Captrust Fincl Advisors stated it has 5,756 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Co stated it has 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). North Run LP has 3.89% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Proshare Advsrs invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Elk Creek Prns Llc invested 0.22% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).