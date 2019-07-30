Springowl Associates Increases Holding in Allegheny Technologies (ATI); North Star Asset Management Increases Position in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) by 211% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 21,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 1.15M shares traded. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 18.20% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – INVESTMENT WILL TAKE APPROXIMATELY 3 YEARS TO COMPLETE AND FULLY QUALIFY FOR AEROSPACE-RELATED PRODUCTION; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Venture Imports Semi-Finished Stainless Slab Products From Indonesia; 24/04/2018 – ATI SEES YEAR-OVER-YEAR REV. GROWTH; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 23,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 740,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.08 million, up from 716,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bottomline Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 132,409 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has risen 0.49% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.94% the S&P500.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) by 23,574 shares to 238,952 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis (NYSE:BMS) by 20,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,195 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Tech (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold EPAY shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 1.08% more from 37.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% or 532,528 shares in its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Oppenheimer Communications Inc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Amer Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Voya Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Voloridge Inv Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.06% in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Art Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 8,864 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Federated Pa has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 8,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,119 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 615,347 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund owns 43,700 shares. Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Co owns 198,334 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Inc has 0% invested in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) for 310,415 shares.

More notable recent Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “InterDigital Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nemaura Medical Inc. Submits De Novo 510(k) Application for SugarBEAT® to the US Food and Drug Administration – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Reuters.com published: “Frenzied debut of China’s Nasdaq-style board adds $44 billion in market cap – Reuters” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Telecom Stock Roundup: AT&T Mulls Divestitures, Ericsson’s Smart Factory & More – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Crude Recovers Some Losses Ahead of EIA Report – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ATI shares while 76 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 132.09 million shares or 1.61% more from 129.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Associate reported 0.03% stake. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Tudor Inv Et Al accumulated 55,585 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 422,220 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Limited Partnership has 0.19% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 103,717 shares. First Manhattan invested in 3,339 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 50,237 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt & Counsel Limited Liability holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 45,425 shares. Principal Fin Inc reported 552,999 shares. Northrock Ltd Liability owns 51,047 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 33,163 shares. American Inc stated it has 0.03% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Macroview Inv Mngmt Llc invested in 0.3% or 4,660 shares. First Mercantile Tru Communication, a Tennessee-based fund reported 46,961 shares. Nomura Incorporated reported 30,976 shares.