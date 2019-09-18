Springowl Associates Increased Stake in Visteon (VC) by $609,000; Boeing Co (Call) (BA) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Raised Stake

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (BA) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 95,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.58 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $384.14. About 3.30 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 08/05/2018 – Boeing: Order Includes Two 777-300ERs for SWISS and Two 777 Freighters for Lufthansa Cargo; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight; 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 04/05/2018 – AMAG AUSTRIA METALL AG AMAV.Vl – AMAG RENEWS MULTI-YEAR SUPPLY CONTRACT WITH BOEING; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table)

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38 million, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $75.85. About 345,466 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 05/03/2018 – VISTEON’S CFR TO Ba2 FROM Ba3 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – Panagora Adds Aptiv, Exits Visteon, Cuts Kimberly-Clark: 13F; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG INCREASED TO $20.1 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Inc Pa accumulated 103,228 shares. 357,115 are owned by Private Mngmt Limited Liability Co. First Eagle Inv accumulated 270,954 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Inc has invested 0.03% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Iridian Asset Management Ltd Ct has 1.56% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 1.84M shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 67,291 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.01% or 55,563 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus reported 0.02% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.01% or 4,900 shares. Ls Investment Limited Liability holds 1,487 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 124,593 shares. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 0% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 433 shares. 101,193 were accumulated by Kirr Marbach And Communication Lc In. D E Shaw Communications stated it has 0% in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT also bought $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $302,860 activity. MANZO ROBERT also bought $195,020 worth of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) shares.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 141,100 shares to 212,223 shares, valued at $42.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 231,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).