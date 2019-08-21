Springowl Associates Holding In Visteon (VC) Was Has Upped; Rockshelter Capital Management Stake in Bank Of America (BAC) Lifted as Share Value Rose

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (BAC) by 16.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc bought 31,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 225,655 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, up from 194,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $26.72. About 47.65M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – Penumbra Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 22/05/2018 – BOFA’S FAN XING TO LEAD GLOBAL CREDIT, SPEC. SITUATIONS IN ASIA; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 05/04/2018 – CONSOL HOLDING – BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, GOLDMAN SACHS, RAND MERCHANT, AND STANDARD BANK OF SOUTH AFRICA HAVE BEEN APPOINTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 14/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $67.5. About 549,545 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc, which manages about $455.00 million and $288.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10,047 shares to 208,411 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications by 6,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,085 shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $302,860 activity. The insider Wilson Harry James bought $107,840.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold VC shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 31.12 million shares or 3.19% less from 32.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.