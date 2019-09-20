Springowl Associates Holding in Cbs New (CBS) Trimmed by $490,000; Anthem (ANTM) Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Has Cut Position

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 4,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 741,333 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $209.21 million, down from 746,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $255.45. About 1.72M shares traded or 18.19% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Listen to MONA’s New Anthem ‘Thought Provoked’: Exclusive Premiere; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects ANTM’s Very Strong Business Profile and Strong Fincl Performance and Earnings; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 16/05/2018 – CIGNA: NO FIRM EXPRESSED INTEREST IN BUYING IT POST-ANTHEM DEAL; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 14/05/2018 – Christian Post: ‘Anthem’ Rumors: Live Services May Not Be Included in the Game Right From Day One

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $42.39. About 5.21 million shares traded or 42.05% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Replacing CBS Board Members; 10/04/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CPI +1.0 PCT Y/Y AFTER +1.2 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 12/04/2018 – #BreakingNews — @CBSNews insiders say Shari Redstone will feel “tremendous pain” if Moonves is forced out as CBS chief amid CBS-@Viacom merger; Massive shareholder lawsuits plus Moonves’ $150m severance and other perks package if ousted more @foxbusiness 340pm EDT; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: CBS files suit against Natl. Amusements, the controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, alleging breach; 14/05/2018 – Viacom slides more than 5.7% after CBS sues both firm’s controlling shareholder, National Amusements; 16/05/2018 – LATEST: Controlling shareholder Natl; 04/04/2018 – CBS bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources tell CNBC; 02/04/2018 – CBS is considering a bid to buy Viacom; 13/04/2018 – Not Sure That a CBS/Viacom Merger Makes Sense, Says Michael Cuggino (Video); 14/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Viacom and CBS ‘Need Each Other’ (Video)

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23B for 13.30 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fox Corp B by 455,098 shares to 7.44M shares, valued at $271.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hath B (BRKB) by 2,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,541 shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Architects reported 1,580 shares. Thomas White Intll has 9,366 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 5,495 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 137 shares. Regal Investment Limited reported 38,791 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated holds 0.06% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2,733 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,696 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc reported 4.27 million shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 91,259 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Company Na has 0.04% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Citigroup has 0.02% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Flippin Bruce Porter Inc has 49,290 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability reported 54,747 shares. Gideon Cap has invested 0.42% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 74,033 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.10M for 7.91 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.