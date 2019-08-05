Springowl Associates Has Trimmed Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding by $427,500; Holder Crescent Park Management LP Has Boosted Mastercard (MA) Position

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 20,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 100,048 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.56M, up from 80,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $8.33 during the last trading session, reaching $261.12. About 1.03 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 11/04/2018 – Mastercard Contributes $100 Million Installment to Inclusive Growth Fund; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.81. About 1.62M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS ENTERED CREDIT PACT ON MARCH 6; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom backs off Qualcomm bid after Trump intervenes; 17/05/2018 – China approves Toshiba’s sale of $18 bln chip unit to Bain consortium; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threatens Former Ally Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM FILES CFIUS LETTER WITH SEC; 16/03/2018 – Tale of woe for Tan and his Qualcomm dream

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Advsrs Lc reported 0.06% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 619,721 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,772 shares. Kames Plc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Baxter Bros reported 23,909 shares. Moreover, Harvey has 1.7% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 15,045 shares. Lakewood Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.26% or 191,298 shares in its portfolio. Utd American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 14,265 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,089 shares. 19,174 were accumulated by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Limited Com. Bath Savings Trust Comm stated it has 5.89% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 2.09% or 68,484 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 231,210 shares. Somerset Tru reported 187 shares. Tcw Inc owns 731,517 shares for 1.65% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn Com accumulated 9,031 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cap Interest Investors has invested 0.71% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stephens Ar has invested 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.17% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 325,000 shares. 543,977 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Lp. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 3% or 116,716 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bancshares N A holds 0.02% or 1,849 shares. 1.07 million are owned by Nomura Inc. Department Mb Fincl Bank N A has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Camarda Advsrs Ltd has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory LP holds 0% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 83 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc accumulated 0.24% or 170,634 shares. Cambiar Lc holds 0.78% or 572,383 shares. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Inc Tx has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 78,669 are owned by Brinker.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analysts Hold Out Hope For Qualcomm In 5G Future – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Report: Apple Is Considering a $1 Billion Deal for Intel’s Modem Chip Business – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hereâ€™s Why the Contrarian Case for Intel Stock Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Qualcomm -5% on downside outlook, Huawei negotiations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.