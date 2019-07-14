Springowl Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Extreme Networks (EXTR) by $840,000; As Workday (WDAY) Stock Value Rose, Banbury Partners Has Raised Its Holding

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 1.69 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500.

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $803.97M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 708,365 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Adj EPS 16c-Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 24,876 shares to 67,208 shares, valued at $23.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE) by 204,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,662 shares, and cut its stake in Cargurus Inc.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity. Another trade for 911 shares valued at $150,233 was made by DUFFIELD DAVID A on Tuesday, January 15. The insider Fernandez Gomez Luciano sold 3,483 shares worth $573,755. $1.05M worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares were sold by BHUSRI ANEEL. 6,048 shares were sold by Sisco Robynne, worth $996,435. Another trade for 1,800 shares valued at $296,776 was sold by Stankey Michael A.. Bozzini James had sold 4,024 shares worth $663,398 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.07% or 156,012 shares. Pnc Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 29,150 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.01% stake. 297,452 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking. Sei Com holds 0.09% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 139,657 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.04% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ohio-based Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 14,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Llp has invested 0.27% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.03% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.04% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Voya Inv Mgmt holds 0.02% or 42,377 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 43,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Pdts Prns Lc holds 0.07% or 167,200 shares. Raymond James And, a Florida-based fund reported 522,723 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd holds 0% or 14,753 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 106,139 shares. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability reported 275,200 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 45,831 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) owns 0.22% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 365,000 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Com accumulated 0.01% or 28,675 shares. Whittier Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Trexquant Invest LP stated it has 28,040 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment Inc accumulated 500 shares. State Street accumulated 3.70 million shares.