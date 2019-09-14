Springowl Associates Has Trimmed Cbs New (CBS) Position by $490,000; Valuation Rose; Asset Management Group Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Stake as Shares Rose

Asset Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 14.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Group Inc sold 9,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 52,752 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92M, down from 61,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Group Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.48B market cap company. It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS to challenge National Amusements’ move to change bylaws; 17/05/2018 – S&P PLACES ‘BBB’ RATING ON CBS ON CREDITWATCH NEG; 02/04/2018 – CBS chief executive Leslie Moonves will propose to stay at the helm for at least two years; 06/03/2018 – CBS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – CBS weighs legal risks of increased Viacom bid; 18/05/2018 – 23 WIFR: BREAKING: CBS affiliate KHOU reports several dead in a shooting at Santa Fe High School in Texas; 19/03/2018 – OUTFRONT Media EVP And Chief Financial Officer Donald Shassian To Retire; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 28/05/2018 – Once Allies, Two Media Chiefs Go to War Over the Future of CBS; 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS CEO LESLIE MOONVES FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $69.3 MLN VS $69.6 MLN IN FY 2016 – SEC FILING

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Noesis Mangement Corporation accumulated 89,806 shares. Asset Management Gp holds 2.46% or 52,752 shares. Regal Invest Advsr Ltd invested in 0.36% or 13,941 shares. Tompkins Financial holds 1.09% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 41,358 shares. Leisure has invested 1.41% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). American Inv Services stated it has 8,185 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 4.30 million shares or 1.37% of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc has 1.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 54,317 shares. Maine-based Schroder Group Inc has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tru Co Of Oklahoma, Oklahoma-based fund reported 44,019 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate stated it has 2.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Osborne Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 2.03% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc holds 61,091 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Scholtz & Ltd Co accumulated 2,347 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.33% or 56,801 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. CBS’s profit will be $504.04M for 8.18 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by CBS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.52% EPS growth.

Springowl Associates Llc, which manages about $281.30M and $73.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 10,500 shares to 23,571 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

