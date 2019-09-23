Springowl Associates Has Raised Visteon (VC) Stake by $609,000; Arrow Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stake by $314,650 as Market Value Rose

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 23,571 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, up from 13,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.11. About 225,217 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500.

Arrow Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 28,947 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $428,000, down from 51,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 267,301 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 15/03/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from NGL Fine-Chem for Oct 01 to Dec 31; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q Rev $5.11B; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS SELLS RETAIL PROPANE TO SUPERIOR PLUS; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation

More notable recent Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Visteon Announces First-Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:VC – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “There Is at Least One Really Compelling Reason to Stay with OKTA Stock – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVCA H1 2019 Venture Capital Canadian Market Overview: Canadian VC Experiences Strongest First Half On Record At CAD $2.15B Invested – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Meet a VC: Kristin Gunther, Vice President at Revolution Growth – Nasdaq” published on October 22, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold VC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 32.46 million shares or 4.29% more from 31.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 3,892 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). 3,757 were reported by Retail Bank. Iridian Asset Mngmt Lc Ct holds 1.56% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 1.84M shares. Sei Investments holds 55,563 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. D E Shaw & has 5,700 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 86,438 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership holds 76,125 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.07% or 22,499 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 152,358 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) for 195,741 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 4.64 million shares. Private Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 357,115 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 74,165 shares stake.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $302,860 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Wilson Harry James, worth $107,840 on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold NGL shares while 31 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 72.39 million shares or 2.24% more from 70.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co holds 215,400 shares. Alps Advsr holds 10.16M shares or 1.11% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsrs reported 19,018 shares stake. 3,019 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc has invested 0.05% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 55,544 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Com invested in 271,976 shares or 0% of the stock. 32,023 were reported by Bokf Na. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 20,131 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar invested in 0% or 12,450 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 1.05 million shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 154,769 shares. Hightower Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 92,228 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.09M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity.