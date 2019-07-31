Springowl Associates Has Lowered Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Stake by $2.17 Million; Share Value Rose; Marketfield Asset Management Holding in Devon Energy New (DVN) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) by 51.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 41,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 81,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.27. About 670,731 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 16/04/2018 – Domino’s unveils pizza delivery ‘hotspots’ as competition rages; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 14/05/2018 – Champlain Investment Partners Buys 2.2% Position in Papa John’s; 22/03/2018 – Papa John’s Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 28-29

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 9,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,688 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, down from 139,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 6.24 million shares traded or 2.44% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 25.15% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP – TO SELL SOUTHERN PORTION OF ITS BARNETT SHALE POSITION FOR $553 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP; 02/05/2018 – Devon: Restructuring Charges Follow Announced Workforce Reductions, Initiatives to Enhance Operations; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Sells Southern Portion of Barnett Shale Position for $553M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Early Tender Results, Results of Consent Solicitations and Upsizing of Tender Offers; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 55.10% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.49 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $6.99M for 50.31 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold PZZA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 26.64 million shares or 23.09% more from 21.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Llc invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 16,605 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 0.02% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 6,000 shares. Litespeed Mngmt Limited Co invested in 10.49% or 195,000 shares. Pnc Svcs Gru owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 1,213 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs owns 8,383 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 58,660 are held by Amer Gru. 10,902 are held by First Trust L P. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 34,252 shares. Springowl Assoc Ltd Liability holds 2.8% or 39,287 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Invest Limited Liability Corp holds 54,268 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Garnet Equity Cap Holding accumulated 80,000 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd invested in 394,239 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur invested in 0.07% or 16,642 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 1.16M shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Sasco Capital Inc Ct has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Schafer Cullen Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 39,653 shares. Freestone Hldg Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,833 shares in its portfolio. Rampart Inv Co Limited Liability accumulated 3,949 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 85,268 shares. Endurance Wealth, Rhode Island-based fund reported 72,590 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 22,500 shares. Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership owns 356,700 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. 147,723 are owned by Bbva Compass State Bank. New York-based Indexiq Limited Liability has invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 52,140 shares. The Texas-based Hbk LP has invested 0.42% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). First Mercantile Trust reported 18,280 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 14.71% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.34 per share. DVN’s profit will be $161.93M for 17.23 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.