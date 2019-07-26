Springowl Associates Has Lowered Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $427,500; Stock Price Rose; As Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Market Value Declined, Generation Investment Management Llp Has Raised Its Position

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $75.35. About 6.53 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Directors Will Be Unopposed at March 23 Election; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm has been under pressure following a high profile fight to resist takeover efforts from rival Broadcom; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Focused on Maximizing Holder Value; Will Consider All Options to Achieve That Objective; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 07/03/2018 – Rival chipmakers Qualcomm and Broadcom are in a back-and-forth that can only be described as a soap opera:; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton Statement on CFIUS Review of Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAVE OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SEVERANCE PACKAGES TO REDUCE THE IMPACT OF THIS TRANSITION – SPOKESPERSON; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT PACT FOR $6B FOR PROPOSED NXP DEAL; 14/03/2018 – ? Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit […]

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 28,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.28M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659.26 million, up from 4.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $143.84. About 372,653 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 19.62% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Net $40.3M; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE INVESTMENT RAISES OVER $1.1B FOR ASIA OPPORUNITY FUND; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa; 12/04/2018 – MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints Philip Nell as head of real returns funds; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c; 27/03/2018 – LaSalle St. Investment Advisors Adds Ocean Park’s Strategies to Salt Creek Investors Platform; 30/05/2018 – JLL’s CEO comments on LaSalle’s double acquisition from Aviva Investors; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural to Sell Eagle Ford Acreage in Atascosa, LaSalle, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, Texas

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 567,231 shares to 10.11 million shares, valued at $1.06 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 228,884 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,493 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

