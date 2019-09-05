Springowl Associates Has Lowered Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holding by $840,000; Noble Energy (NBL) Market Value Declined While Swiss National Bank Boosted by $736,800 Its Stake

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 37.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The hedge fund held 200,796 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 320,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $817.65M market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.77. About 412,345 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Adj EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks 3Q Rev $262M; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Extreme Networks Launches Extreme Capital Solutions to Bring Flexible Financing Options to Customers and Partners; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 30,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.58 million, up from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.71. About 2.76M shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy Backs 2018 Capex $2.7 Billion-$2.9 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC NBL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $40; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES NOBLE ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ESTIMATES INCREMENTAL 600B CF GROSS NATURAL GAS EQUIV; 23/05/2018 – Noble Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – WITH ADDITION OF DUGANIER, NOBLE ENERGY’S BOARD NOW TOTALS 10 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 11C/SHR FROM 10C, EST. 13C; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q EPS $1.14; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Strategic Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 01/05/2018 – Noble Energy 1Q Adj EPS 35c

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 29,900 shares to 715,814 shares, valued at $22.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 383,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.35M shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

More important recent Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Such Is Life: How Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shareholders Saw Their Shares Drop 62% – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Noble Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NBL) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance”, Bizjournals.com published: “Williams, investment firm reportedly mull Houston midstream MLP acquisition – Houston Business Journal” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% stake. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 206,556 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru invested in 110 shares or 0% of the stock. Colony Group Limited Liability stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 221,187 were accumulated by Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi. Los Angeles And Equity Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 97,334 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 12,607 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.04% invested in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). 204 are held by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca). Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Lc reported 140,211 shares stake. Alphamark Limited Liability Corp reported 28 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0.01% or 70,559 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) for 77,200 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability holds 0% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) or 30,798 shares.

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Extreme Networks’ Shares Fell 30% in May – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Extreme Networks Stock Crashed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Extreme Networks: Long-Term Challenges Remain – Seeking Alpha” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Extreme Networks Completes Acquisition of Aerohive Networks – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Booming Esports Market Has More Than 70% of Schools Considering an Esports Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0% of its portfolio in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Morgan Stanley reported 1.74 million shares stake. Nordea Management Ab accumulated 65 shares. Numerixs Investment Techs owns 32,600 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Renaissance invested 0.02% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). Gsa Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 31,798 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.09% or 129,810 shares. 1.49M were accumulated by Northern Tru Corporation. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 79,278 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 729,185 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests Lp accumulated 0.02% or 192,200 shares. Moreover, Prelude Management Limited Co has 0% invested in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) for 6,798 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 39,355 shares or 0.01% of the stock.