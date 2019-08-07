Springowl Associates Has Lifted Stake in Visteon (VC); As Macerich Co (MAC) Shares Declined, Holder Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Trimmed Holding by $2.47 Million

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc sold 57,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The hedge fund held 220,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54M, down from 277,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.93. About 2.01 million shares traded or 20.98% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – Mall Owner Macerich Says CEO Coppola to Step Down at End of 2018; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ REPORTED IN ERROR; 02/05/2018 – Macerich 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 26/04/2018 – THOMAS O’HERN TO BECOME CEO OF MACERICH COMPANY; 19/04/2018 – Macerich: Lead Director Steven Hash to Become Independent Chairman; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

Springowl Associates Llc increased its stake in Visteon Corp (VC) by 150.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 13,071 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880,000, up from 5,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Visteon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 368,699 shares traded. Visteon Corporation (NYSE:VC) has declined 42.86% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.86% the S&P500. Some Historical VC News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Visteon; 09/03/2018 – VISTEON IN $150M ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PACT W/ BARCLAYS; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 26/04/2018 – Visteon 1Q Adj EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – Visteon to Provide SmartCore™ Cockpit Domain Controller to Geely Auto for Pure Electric Platform; 26/04/2018 – VISTEON CORP – ONGOING BACKLOG WAS $20.1 BLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $19.4 BLN AT END OF 2017; 26/04/2018 – Visteon First-Quarter Profit Rises on Higher Sales

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 35,374 were reported by Eii Cap Mgmt. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 226,658 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Arrowstreet LP invested in 0.01% or 88,800 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 88,271 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Gideon Cap stated it has 14,902 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 108,602 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Maryland-based Chevy Chase Tru Holding has invested 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Pggm Invs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 3.44 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. California-based Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested in 104,512 shares or 0% of the stock.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J Alexanders Hldgs Inc by 175,000 shares to 975,000 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 240,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 385,000 shares, and has risen its stake in E L F Beauty Inc.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $2.44 million activity. O HERN THOMAS E bought 5,000 shares worth $198,450. 20,000 Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares with value of $700,300 were bought by Stephen Andrea M.

